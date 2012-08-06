Muscogee Co. Coroner's race heats up, investigation continues - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee Co. Coroner's race heats up, investigation continues

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

On Monday,  Muscogee County Coroner Bill Thrower came up short on 6000 signatures needed to run as an Independent candidate in the November election.  

It was also the same day, the city attorney's office confirmed Thrower cannot drive a city vehicle. Thrower drove up in a blue SUV Monday, when he announced to the media his desire to be a "write-in" candidate.

Thrower is usually in a black marked car, but according to city attorney,Clifton Fay, Thrower's privilege of riding in a city vehicle is pending an ongoing investigation involving a two-car collision Thrower had in March while on duty.

The accident report states Thrower thought his marked car was in park. When he reached back to grab some equipment, the car rolled forward and hit another car's bumper.

News Leader 9 asked Thrower about the investigation, he replied, "I have not been charged with anything." No one was injured.

Fay said he's not sure when the DA's office will finish the investigation. In the meantime, Thrower says he's confident, running as a write in candidate.

"With the votes we received 70 percent to 30 percent of the vote. We don't feel that we will have any problems at all," added Thrower.

Thrower was disqualified in the July primaries because of a bad check written to the Democratic Party. His opponent, Buddy Bryan, was declared the Democratic nominee.

"I wish him all the luck, but I am going full steam ahead and pulling out all the aces, "stated Bryan.

Bryan, a former pre-needs funeral director at Striffler- Hamby Mortuary, says he has nothing bad to say about Bill Thrower. The two once worked together in the funeral business.

