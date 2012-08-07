Bats make their way back to Harris County school - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Bats make their way back to Harris County school

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

Some pesky critters keep finding their way into one Harris County school only to get booted out time after time. More bats were recently found inside Park Elementary.

This time, an area near the lunch room was the hangout spot for the black critters which were sighted on Friday and a few more were seen yesterday in the same area, said Superintendent Craig Dowling.

The building was inspected on Friday by Jason McFarland, co-owner of Rid-A-Critter, a private contractor. McFarland added he believes, 15 to 20 bats were inside the school. "I installed a ‘check valve' which allows the bats to exit on their own without being able to trace their way back to the same spot, since they are creatures of habit. They like to return to the same areas."

The bats are believed to be all cleared out by now. Dowling says parents and students have nothing to worry about.

"We got rid of them," Dowling said. "The building has been inspected and a check valve, I call it a trap…it lets them out and they can't come back in. So, as far as we know, everything is clear."

Two years ago, bats were found in the school bus stop area, according to McFarland. He is planning to re-inspect the school within two week.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly