Former Columbus Mayor Frank Martin dies - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Columbus Mayor Frank Martin dies

(Source: Sowegathebook.com) (Source: Sowegathebook.com)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Former Columbus Mayor Frank Martin died, according to McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus. He died at St. Francis Hospital Sunday morning after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Martin served as a pivotal leader of Columbus from 1991 to 1994. The University of Georgia graduate and prominent attorney will be remembered as the "transformational mayor", according to Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

"He had a really clear vision for the city and led us there and for that, we'll be forever grateful," added Tomlinson.

Martin was instrumental in bringing the 1996 Olympic softball venue to Columbus and pushed for the development of the Riverwalk. "He saw the renewed viability to the river and the whole different era than that of the mills and, of course, invested and led the way for the Riverwalk which now has been used to revitalize the downtown era which will be a place for which we will stand and watch the rafters and kayakers use the new Whitewater course. He will be sorely missed," explained Tomlinson.

Martin worked alongside his son, John Martin, at the Martin Firm, LLP, in uptown Columbus. He worked as a defense attorney for some of Columbus' most high profile cases.   

In 2008, Martin released his first book called Sowega. The fictional story was based on the cases he worked during the civil rights era. It was his hope that one day his story would hit the big screens.

Martin was 74.

Family and friends will receive visitors at the McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service for Martin will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist located at 2101 Wildwood Avenue. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly