Former Columbus Mayor Frank Martin dies

Former Columbus Mayor Frank Martin died, according to McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus. He died at St. Francis Hospital Sunday morning after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Martin served as a pivotal leader of Columbus from 1991 to 1994. The University of Georgia graduate and prominent attorney will be remembered as the "transformational mayor", according to Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

"He had a really clear vision for the city and led us there and for that, we'll be forever grateful," added Tomlinson.

Martin was instrumental in bringing the 1996 Olympic softball venue to Columbus and pushed for the development of the Riverwalk. "He saw the renewed viability to the river and the whole different era than that of the mills and, of course, invested and led the way for the Riverwalk which now has been used to revitalize the downtown era which will be a place for which we will stand and watch the rafters and kayakers use the new Whitewater course. He will be sorely missed," explained Tomlinson.

Martin worked alongside his son, John Martin, at the Martin Firm, LLP, in uptown Columbus. He worked as a defense attorney for some of Columbus' most high profile cases.



In 2008, Martin released his first book called Sowega. The fictional story was based on the cases he worked during the civil rights era. It was his hope that one day his story would hit the big screens.

Martin was 74.



Family and friends will receive visitors at the McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service for Martin will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist located at 2101 Wildwood Avenue.

