Mother & 11-month-old baby drown during family fishing trip

A Russell County family is mourning the loss of two of their loved ones.

The family of six was enjoying a fishing trip on the Chattahoochee River near Rigdon Park off South Lumpkin Road when the couple's three-year-old son wandered into the water.

The mother, carrying her 11-month-old baby in her arms, went in the water to get the toddler. All three went down and were recovered by divers from the Columbus Fire Department.

Coroner Bill Thrower said 30-year-old Crystal Brown and Mister Brown, 11-months, were pronounced dead after 4 p.m. Sunday. The three-year-old is in critical condition at the Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.

Davie Brown says he will always have a special place in his heart for his grandson Mister and daughter in-law Krystal.

Davie's three-year-old grandson, who shares his same name, ran towards the river falling into a deep portion. His son says the boy's mother immediately went after him carrying 11-month-old Mister into the water with her.





"She just immediately jumped in the river and he said by the time he got there," Brown said.





The mother and two sons were all fighting the swift currents of the Chattahoochee River. Davie Brown says his son jumped in to try and save his wife and children.





"She just slipped away and when he fought his way up, trying to save his own life at the time and the baby was gone that way and he said it just wasn't anything he could do."

A drop-off in the water, about 15 feet deep, is believed to have caused the victims to go under water, according to police.





Rescue teams were called to help the struggling family. Columbus Fire Marshall Ricky Shores says that special operation crews and dive teams got into the water to save the Browns.

"The divers were able to located the victims within two minutes of hitting the water so we were very fortunate in that respect however, they were underwater for approximately 30 minutes," Shores said.





While Krystal and her 11-month-old son did not survive the treacherous waters, 3 year old Davie did. He is at Egleston's Children's hospital, fighting for his life.





"I'm trusting God that he will revive my grandson and that he will give him the opportunity to live on a little while longer, that I might have that relationship, that I might teach him to be apart in his life to teach him and train him and to help him knowing that its all about the master," Brown said.





Together, Davie Brown's son and wife Krystal have six children. They have been together over 20 years. Davie says though his family is going through tough times, their faith keeps them going.

