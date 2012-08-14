Woman, 72, grabs civil war-era rifle and fights off armed suspects

A 72-year-old woman took matters into her own hands and fought off two armed suspects who forced their way inside her apartment. The home invasion happened Monday around 11:45 p.m. in the 5600 Block of St. Mary's Road.



The victim told police she walked out of her bathroom and saw the suspects in her living room. When they pointed a gun at her and began cursing, the victim grabbed a Civil War-era black powder rifle and fought back.



She told police she stopped short of pulling the trigger and hit one of the suspects in the head with the gun.



No arrests were made, but police are on the lookout for two teenage boys. One of the suspects is described as being around 12 to 14 years old. He was said to be wearing a blue shirt, sagging pants and white Nike tennis shoes. The second suspect is described as being between 15 to 18 years of age. His clothing description was not available.



The teens managed to get away with some of the victim's money and cigarettes.



