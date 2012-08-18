Pilot dies in plane crash at Columbus Airport - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Pilot dies in plane crash at Columbus Airport

George Wade was an independent instructor at the Columbus Airport. George Wade was an independent instructor at the Columbus Airport.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Emergency responders were called to the Columbus Airport Saturday morning after a plane went down near the runway.

Coroner Bill Thrower said he pronounced 71-year-old George Wade dead around 11:20 a.m. on the scene.

Wade's small experimental plane crashed near the runaway while he was making an emergency landing, according Sherry Goodrum, chairperson for the airport commission.

The crash site is located off Airport Thruway. It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration came out Saturday to investigate the crash. 

Wade was an independent instructor at the Columbus Airport.  His body will be sent to the state crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy Monday.  

News Leader 9 is following this story. We'll have the latest information on the investigation into this plane accident as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 



  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly