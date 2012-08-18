Pilot dies in plane crash at Columbus Airport

George Wade was an independent instructor at the Columbus Airport.

Emergency responders were called to the Columbus Airport Saturday morning after a plane went down near the runway.

Coroner Bill Thrower said he pronounced 71-year-old George Wade dead around 11:20 a.m. on the scene.

Wade's small experimental plane crashed near the runaway while he was making an emergency landing, according Sherry Goodrum, chairperson for the airport commission.

The crash site is located off Airport Thruway. It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration came out Saturday to investigate the crash.

Wade was an independent instructor at the Columbus Airport. His body will be sent to the state crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy Monday.

