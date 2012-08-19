Phenix City man dies while swimming in Chattahoochee River - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City man dies while swimming in Chattahoochee River

23-year-old Jarvis Willis of Phenix City drowned Sunday night while swimming in the Chattahoochee River. 23-year-old Jarvis Willis of Phenix City drowned Sunday night while swimming in the Chattahoochee River.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus Fire and EMS divers recovered a man's body from the Chattahoochee River. Search teams found the body of 23-year-old Jarvis Willis of Phenix City, AL around midnight Monday near the Bulldog Bait and Tackle shop on Victory Drive in Columbus. 

Authorities told us two men were swimming near the Dillingham Street Bridge when both went down around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. 

The other man was pulled to safety Sunday night.  Battalion Chief Bryan Watson told News Leader 9 that several dive teams were called in to search for the missing man. 

Witnesses also told News Leader 9 Sunday night the man repeatedly called for help before he went under the water. Several people on the scene tried to save the man but were unsuccessful.  

This is the area's fourth drowning death in a week.  

Muscogee County Coroner Bill Thrower says the drowning appears to be accidental. The victim's body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy later this week.  

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this story for the latest developments.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly