Phenix City man dies while swimming in Chattahoochee River

Columbus Fire and EMS divers recovered a man's body from the Chattahoochee River. Search teams found the body of 23-year-old Jarvis Willis of Phenix City, AL around midnight Monday near the Bulldog Bait and Tackle shop on Victory Drive in Columbus.



Authorities told us two men were swimming near the Dillingham Street Bridge when both went down around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

The other man was pulled to safety Sunday night. Battalion Chief Bryan Watson told News Leader 9 that several dive teams were called in to search for the missing man.

Witnesses also told News Leader 9 Sunday night the man repeatedly called for help before he went under the water. Several people on the scene tried to save the man but were unsuccessful.



This is the area's fourth drowning death in a week.



Muscogee County Coroner Bill Thrower says the drowning appears to be accidental. The victim's body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy later this week.

