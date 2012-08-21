Papa John's pizza driver held hostage in car's trunk

An 18-year-old Papa John's pizza worker was robbed and held hostage by four suspects Monday night while attempting to make a delivery.

It happened in Phenix City at the Legacy Estates apartments on Sixth Place South around 8 p.m. Police believe the men made a bogus call to Papa John's and then waited for the driver to show up.

"One of the suspects punched him and held the victim at gunpoint and then forced him into the trunk of his car," said Captain Frank Ivey.

The victim was inside the trunk for about 15 minutes before the robbers let him go in a remote area along Brickyard Road, about a mile from the scene.

They took his money, cellphone, pizza and car, a 1991 Oldsmobile Regency. Ivey also added the victim was not hurt.

"Fortunately, the worst didn't happen in this case," Ivey said. "He was released and released unharmed. We are happy, right now. We're in the process of finding out who the suspects were."

The manager at the Papa John's on Highway 280 said this is the second time in two months that this particular driver has been robbed. In the first incident, someone put a gun to the back of his head and robbed the worker. He also stated, their drivers only carry $20.

It's unclear how much money the suspects took in the most recent case involving the driver. If you have any information about this case that could lead to an arrest, call Phenix City police at 334-448-2800.

