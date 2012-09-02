Mother killed in East Highland Shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mother killed in East Highland Shooting

Posted by Roslyn Giles, Anchor
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are investigating a double shooting in East Highland, near Lakebottom Park.

A second person was pronounced dead around 8:30 Sunday night. He has been identified as 24-year-old Stanley LeSure.  The coroner's office says LeSure died from a gunshot wound.

Ryeika Ingersoll, 27, was also pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.  She had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

Ingersoll's four children were reportedly in the home at the time of the shooting.  The incident happened at an apartment on 24th Street.

Police are not saying what happened.  They are expected to release more details on Monday morning. 

