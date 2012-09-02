K9 tracks down LaGrange murder suspect in the woods

A murder suspect is now in custody in LaGrange after a 4-hour search through the woods.

Police say a K9 helped track down Coranzo Sterling early Sunday morning. He was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Tony Gillam.

Police say they found Gillam inside a home at 107 Belk Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Gillam had been stabbed in the chest with a large knife and later died at the West Georgia Medical Center.

Officers say they two were arguing but no motive has been released.

Sterling is being held in the Troup County Jail.