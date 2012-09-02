Small Alabama town elects dead woman as mayor - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Small Alabama town elects dead woman as mayor

There's a bizarre outcome to a recent Alabama election. The mayor of Jacksons' Gap, Alabama beat her opponent in a landslide.

The problem is she's dead now and had been before the election.

Janice Canham died on July 30th, but was re-elected mayor of Jacksons' Gap Tuesday night.

"She really campaigned really hard, you know, before election and up until she passed away," added Kathleen Thomas, Town Clerk. T

Thomas said a dead woman being elected is the first in the small town's history... earning 128 votes. Her opponent Michael Crouch earned 66.

The town clerk says Canham was alive when the ballot was prepared.

Alabama state law requires a candidate's name to remain on the ballot, even after death.

A new mayor will have to be appointed.

