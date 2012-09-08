Columbus woman wanted for aggravated assault - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman wanted for aggravated assault

20-year-old Breanna Symone Williams (Source: Columbus Police Department) 20-year-old Breanna Symone Williams (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police told News Leader 9 Breanna Symone Williams, 20,  turned herself in Tuesday. She was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault involving Alex Jamal Thompson.

The incident happened at Eagles Trace Apartments at 2001 Torch Hill Road. Williams also had two outstanding warrants for allegedly giving a false name and for theft.

No other details about her arrest was released to the public. If you have any information to tell police just give them a call at (706) 653-3400. 

