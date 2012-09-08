Neighbor makes gruesome discovery in Smiths Station home

A missing man was found dead inside his Smiths Station home Saturday evening.

A neighbor made the gruesome discovery when he decided to kick in the front door to the man's home.

He said the man had been missing for days. The home appeared to be abandoned. Lee County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released any details about how the man may have died.



News Leader 9 is following this story. We'll have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.



