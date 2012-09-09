3 arrested in gambling raid released from jail

Columbus police have released the names of three men arrested by undercover officers in South Columbus for allegedly running an illegal gambling ring.

Luis Vasquez, Carlos Lucas, and Marin Herber were charged in the raid.

Warrants were served on Lulu's Wigs and Cassandra's Gift Shop in connection with the crime.

Those businesses are closed and the doors are padlocked. All three men have since been released from jail.



