3 arrested in gambling raid released from jail - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

3 arrested in gambling raid released from jail

Marin Herber (Source: Columbus Police Department) Marin Herber (Source: Columbus Police Department)
Carlos Lucas (Source: Columbus Police Department) Carlos Lucas (Source: Columbus Police Department)
Luis Vasquez, (Source: Columbus Police Department) Luis Vasquez, (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police have released the names of three men arrested by undercover officers in South Columbus for allegedly running an illegal gambling ring.

Luis Vasquez, Carlos Lucas, and Marin Herber were charged in the raid.

Warrants were served on Lulu's Wigs and Cassandra's Gift Shop in connection with the crime.

Those businesses are closed and the doors are padlocked.  All three men have since been released from jail.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly