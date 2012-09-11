$41K in drugs, $12K in cash removed from in-law's home

Yuri Warrior, 25, charged with trafficking cocaine, sale of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested 25-year-old Yuri Warrior and charged him with trafficking cocaine, selling marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Officers confiscated $41,000 worth of narcotics and more than $12,000 in cash. All the items were tucked inside Warrior's bedroom closet.



You're looking at 14 ounces of powder cocaine with a street value of $40,000 and about $6,000 worth of crack cocaine and marijuana.

"We had got some information that he was dealing out of the home," said Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr. "We had made some undercover buys that led to the execution of the search warrants."

Investigators from the sheriff's department raided his home on Greenforest Drive near Macon Road at 5 a.m. on Monday.

They say Warrior was living with his in-laws, who had no idea what was going on inside their home.

Warren's three children, ages 12, 6 and 2, were there when investigators found the drugs.

"You have individuals in a community dealing drugs not only in a residence, but with children in the home as well, I think that's a sad commentary of the drug trade," Sheriff Darr said.

Warrior was arrested without incident. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.