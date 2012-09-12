DNA results of Burns' widow presented in Kareem Lane trial

Testimony continues in the Kareem Lane murder trial. Wednesday morning, a former Columbus detective took the witness stand.



Sergeant Warren Miles testified that during the 75 recorded interviews taken during the investigation into the stabbing death of Muscogee County Schools Superintendent Jim Burns none included recordings from Lane.



Miles also identified a black shirt and a pair of black pants he says Lane was wearing the night he was questioned by police.



During cross-examination, prosecution tired to point out that a white t-shirt Lane said he was wearing that night was not apart of the evidence collected.

Also Wednesday, the court will also consider whether or not to allow recent DNA results from Burn's widow to be presented to the jury. She and her husband where asleep when a man broke into their home 20 years ago and stabbed Burns to death.



