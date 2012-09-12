New DNA results exclude Jim Burn's wife as a contributor - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

New DNA results exclude Jim Burn's wife as a contributor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Kareem Lane murder trial got heated Wednesday as attorneys from both sides pressed their points on new DNA results from the victim's widow Stella Burns Butler.

The prosecution argued it had every right to conduct the test after hearing the defense's strategy.

Butler was swabbed for samples on Monday in a witnesses room at the courthouse after the defense raised issues on Friday about why the state failed to seek DNA samples from Butler the night her husband, Jim Burns, a Muscogee County superintendent was stabbed to death inside their Columbus home.

But, defense attorney Stacey Jackson, said, "They could have told me they were planning to conduct a DNA test before today. I have worked in that office (District Attorney) and everybody in their probably has my cell phone."

Jackson stressed he would have stopped his forensic expert from living town for California to cross examine Katherine Cross, from Guardian Forensic Sciences in Pennsylvania.

In the end, Judge Bobby Peter decided to allow the results before offering to delay the trial for two days and even fly Jackson's witness back to Columbus—all to give the defense ample time to prepare.

Jackson refused to answer the judge's question as to whether or not he needed more time and replied, "We are ready to proceed".

Cross took the stand and testified Butler is excluded from contributing to the mixed profile found on the knife. She also stated it's still inconclusive as to whether Lane's blood was on the murder weapon.

Lane was 17 years old  the night Burns was stabbed to death.  Lane was questioned back in 1992 but wasn't arrested until 2 years ago for the murder of Jim Burns. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly