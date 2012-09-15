Fatal car accident kills Phenix City man

A single-car accident turned deadly for a Phenix City man on Saturday afternoon.

The coroner's office was called out to the scene on Highway 26, near Russell County High School around 3:00 p.m.

The driver, 65-year-old Frank Perry, Jr. was pronounced dead by Arthur Sumbry, Junior at 5:51 p.m. after Perry's Dodge Durango over-corrected and hit a tree.

The impact caused the sport utility vehicle to burst into flames. Authorities believe speed played a role in the accident.