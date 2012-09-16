Some Atlanta Braves tickets no longer good, scam artist arrested

The Atlanta Braves has uncovered a scam involving more than $75,000 worth of tickets by using bad checks.

Authorities said, 36-year-old James Lally was arrested in Atlanta and made his first court appearance on Saturday.

He's accused of buying $1300 tickets and then bouncing the five checks he wrote to pay for them. Lally allegedly sold the tickets at a bar and on Craigslist.

It is unclear how many tickets were actually sold.

The Braves have deactivated the tickets, but there is no way to know who has the tickets that will no longer work.