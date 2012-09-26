Grandmother reflects on murder-for-hire mistrial by granddaughte - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Grandmother reflects on murder-for-hire mistrial by granddaughter's grave

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Cherie Crabb visits the only gravesite she has of her granddaughter Stephanie Shae Graham, the crime scene where Shae was shot and killed on Bowden Road in Cottonton, Alabama in July of 2007.

"I beg her every time I come out her to come home, but I know she's never going to," Cherie said.

Cherie is putting flowers on the memorial just one day after the judge declared a mistrial in her daughter's murder for hire case.  A possible motive revealed in court this week came when Sheriff Heath Taylor says Lisa Graham confessed, saying she hired Kenny Walton to kill her because of sexual relationship between Shae and her father.

We could not find in formal complaints on that allegation, but we did discovered  this: Kevin Graham pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. 

I spoke to Kevin on the phone this afternoon, and he says he and the child were wrestling on the floor and there was nothing sexual about it. He says he pleaded guilty because he's already dealing with the tragic death of his daughter and wife accused of taking her daughter out.  

Cherie Crabb would not comment about Lisa's sexual claims. She's just hoping a retrial be scheduled soon; in the meantime she says she'll continue to visit Shae at the place where she died.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

