House arrest student avoids alternative school

In August, News Leader 9 told you about a Midland Middle School student who was placed on house arrest after a knife fell out of his book while in class.
Chandler Griggs claimed it was an innocent mistake, but the Muscogee County School District followed the rules outlined in the student behavioral handbook.
Chandler was removed from school and arrested pending a tribunal and told he would be required to attend the alternative school for nearly 40 days.
Chandler's father, Trae Griggs, says his son is back at Midland Middle. A judge dropped the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor and Chandler didn't have to attend the alternative school, which was a big issue for his parents, since Chandler is a good student with a clean record, according to his father.
When the incident happened, Chandler told us he used the pocket knife as a bookmark while doing homework late on a Sunday night following a long day of playing travel baseball. Chandler maintained he forgot the knife was in the book until it fell out in class the next morning.
He still has to attend disciplinary classes once a week. It's unclear how long the classes will last. But for now, life is somewhat back to normal for the 13-year-old whose parents felt like their son was being treated like a criminal. Of course, the school district deals with the disciplinary actions---not the criminal side.
Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.
A 10-year-old Eufaula child has died after being involved in a two-vehicle car crash.More >>
A 10-year-old Eufaula child has died after being involved in a two-vehicle car crash.More >>
Columbus Fire Crews and Investigators are looking to learn more about the cause of an apartment fire.More >>
Columbus Fire Crews and Investigators are looking to learn more about the cause of an apartment fire.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>