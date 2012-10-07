Woman dies 2 days after being hit by car

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office has confirmed 23-year-old Amber Salter died Saturday around 2 p.m. at the Medical Center.

Salter died from blunt force trauma, according to deputy coroner Freeman Worley.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger hit Salter on Manchester Expressway during the early morning hours of October 4.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.



