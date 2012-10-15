Traditional teaching replaced with new rigorous standards - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Traditional teaching replaced with new rigorous standards

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Muscogee County schools are undergoing a major transition in the classroom.

The change affects students, teachers and administrators. The new initiatives are a direct spin-off of President Obama's, "Race to the Top" program which was implemented in 2009.

Primarily, the program's purpose is to reform the way education is taught in the classroom. The days of sitting in a desk, taking notes and proving what you've learned during test time, a method known to generations, is now moving toward a college and career readiness path. Muscogee County's Race to the top administrator, Ginger Starling, is at the helm of this new way of learning.

"It's going to be very different, very rigorous and we really have to do a good job of implementing Common Core," explained Starling.

Common Core Performance Standards are what students have to now master.

"Students are going to be asked to demonstrate what they know and there won't be as many multiple choice based questions," recalled Startling.

Common Core calls for a much deeper knowledge than the requirements outlined under the Georgia Performance Standards or CRCT standards.

Midland Middle School Principal, Richard Green, says revamping the standards crosses state lines. It's a big benefit for relocating students, especially those from the military. He also emphasized the transition is not without its challenges.

"It is causing some growing pains because this is all new and with anything new there's going to be change," Green said. "The amount of documentation that's required and the hoops teachers have to jump through, it just seems a little out of touch right now."

As for parents who are feeling a little uneasy about the new standards, Starling said the district is planning to hold parent clusters starting next month.

The dates, times and locations have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Today's Top Stories on News Leader 9

WTVM.com makes changes to commenting system

Updated:

We at WTVM have decided, in an effort to keep our comment threads more professional and on point, to move to a system that only allows for those who have a Facebook account to comment on WTVM.com.
 More>>

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly