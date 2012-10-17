Hundreds line up to vote in advance at Columbus Public Library

Voters piled up at one Columbus site, creating long lines on the first day of advance voting. It comes as a big surprise for some who were hoping to zip in and out.

Despite Tuesday night's presidential debate, at least 4500 voters in Muscogee County have already made up their minds about who they want as the country's next Commander in Chief.

The elections office says that number includes about 1400 voters who took advantage of early voting on the first day. That leaves about 3100 who opted to mail in their ballot.

Stacy Oatts, of Midland, GA, was among several voters who told me what issues weighed heavily on their decision, "Get a president that's in touch with the people," said Oatts.

"I'm for 'Obama Care' and that's pretty important to me," said Elizabeth Russell of Columbus.

"I am concerned about jobs, and the economy...and that overseas America is seen as a power again," said Rick Morrison, a Columbus resident.

Voters also had to endure a long line at the Columbus library Tuesday morning. Poll workers told News Leader 9 people started showing up before the doors open.

The lines were not nearly as long at all of the early voting sites in the county. At the Government Center, as many as 15 people at one time, but for the most part it's been sporadic.

"We think people like the library because it's centrally located and there's plenty of parking," said Nancy Boren, Muscogee County Elections Director.

And at the Government Center, there's also an added convenience - the west wing is open to voters only.

Early voting was a big success four years ago with 2 million or 53% of Georgia voters casting ballots. About half of registered voters in Muscogee County voted before Election Day, according to the election's office.

By law there is at least one location in a GA county, but in Muscogee County there are four locations where voters can cast ballots early.

In addition, Muscogee County voters will have opportunities to vote early on Saturdays at the Columbus Public Library. Those days are October 20th and October 27th from 10:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Locations to advance vote:

Elections Office

100 10th Street

M-F, 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Columbus Baptist Association

3679 Steam Mill Road

M - F (closed Thurs. Oct. 18), 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

North Highland Assembly of God

7300 Whittlesey Blvd.

M – F (closed Wed. Oct. 31) 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Columbus Public Library

3000 Macon Road

M – Th, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fri., 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sat., October 20th and 27th, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

GA voters are required to show one form of photo identification such as a driver's license, a miltary ID or a passport.

