Club Ciroc helps raise money for victim's family

Club Ciroc in Columbus is trying to help ease the financial burden on a family who needs assistance burying their loved one following a tragic accident.

The owners of the North Lumpkin Road club say that's the least they can do after 26-year-old Jaquess Harris was hit and killed early Sunday morning while on her way to the nightclub.

Jaquess Harris was walking across the street when she was hit by a police cruiser. "We want any and everyone to come out tonight to support the family.

Usually when something happens like it's a financial burden on families and they're not prepared for something like this," said Patrick Harris, club owner's partner.

Patrick Harris says tonight's event is free to the public. All proceeds donated will help the family with funeral and travel expenses of transporting the victim's body back to her hometown of Detroit, where the funeral will be held Saturday morning.

A viewing is also scheduled for Thursday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home located at 1514 5th Avenue in Phenix City.

Muscogee County's Coroner says preliminary autopsy results are expected soon.

Meanwhile, the lead investigative division, the Georgia State Patrol, tells News Leader 9, the complete report containing the skid distance and speed 26-year-old Kelly Macdonell was going when the accident happened is still underway.

