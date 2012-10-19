$10k reward offered in kidnapping, sexual assault on Fort Benning

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a kidnapping and sexual assault case on Fort Benning. The announcement comes after the Army released two sketches of the two suspects.

The Army's special agents are seeking the public's help in finding the two men wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

A woman told authorities she was attacked by two men Wednesday morning after her car broke down on 101st Airborne Division Road on Fort Benning.

After the assault, the men left the scene. They were reportedly driving a white, 4-door, pickup truck.

The men seen in the sketches are wanted for questioning. They were last seen near Sunshine Road on Fort Benning.

The man seen with a shaved head is described as a white male in his 20s about 160 pounds, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scar on the left side of his face.

The second man is described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 210 pounds and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a faded baseball cap with the Chevron Oil Company logo.

Army investigators ask that anyone with information should contact Fort Benning's Criminal Investigation Command office at (706) 575-8736.

Special agents are also asking residents on post to report any suspicious activity to MPs immediately.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.