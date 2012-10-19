$10k reward offered in kidnapping, sexual assault on Ft. Benning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

$10k reward offered in kidnapping, sexual assault on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) -

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a kidnapping and sexual assault case on Fort Benning. The announcement comes after the Army released two sketches of the two suspects.

The Army's special agents are seeking the public's help in finding the two men wanted for questioning in connection with the case. 

A woman told authorities she was attacked by two men Wednesday morning after her car broke down on 101st Airborne Division Road on Fort Benning.

After the assault, the men left the scene. They were reportedly driving a white, 4-door, pickup truck.

The men seen in the sketches are wanted for questioning. They were last seen near Sunshine Road on Fort Benning.

The man seen with a shaved head is described as a white male in his 20s about 160 pounds, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scar on the left side of his face.

The second man is described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 210 pounds and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a faded baseball cap with the Chevron Oil Company logo.

Army investigators ask that anyone with information should contact Fort Benning's Criminal Investigation Command office at (706) 575-8736.

Special agents are also asking residents on post to report any suspicious activity to MPs immediately.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly