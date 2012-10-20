Man acquitted of assault charges against Columbus police officer

A man charged with attacking a Columbus police officer last spring has been found not guilty on the assault charge.

In March 2012, John Howard Garrett faced a possible 20-year sentence for being accused of cutting Columbus police officer Jason Swails with a knife.

The incident happened after Garrett was pulled over for a traffic stop. Police issued an alert for Garrett as he was on the run for 2 days until he eventually turned himself in.

Garrett was convicted of a tag light violation and driving with a suspended license.

A judge sentenced him to 200-hours of community service and time-served for the 7 months he spent in jail.



