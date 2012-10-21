LaGrange police: Pimp & prostitute arrested at motel

LaGrange police have broken up what they believe to be a prostitution ring.

The Special Investigations Unit says it uncovered the illegal activity after receiving complaints that "a man was pimping females to people within the City of LaGrange."

Undercover officers arranged for a meeting between the perpetrator and a female at the Town and Country Motel at 712 New Franklin Road Saturday at 1 a.m.

The arrangement was made under the pretenses that the female would be paid for sexual intercourse when she arrived. Both parties arrived and were taken into custody, according to police.

The suspects were identified as Deandre Reaves and Yvonne Anne Smith. Reaves was charged with one count of pimping while Smith is facing prostitution charges. The duo was transported to the Troup County Jail.



