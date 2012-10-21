Inflammable sunscreen on recall, hazardous to skin

The maker of Banana Boat Sunscreen is recalling some of its products.

The company is now asking customers not to use 23 of its Banana Boat Ultramist Sunscreen sprays.

They say it could burst into flames on your skin if you come in contact with a flame or spark before the spray is dry.

So far, 5 people in the US and Canada have reported burns from the spray.

It's believed the problem is due to the spray valve distributing too much of the product at once, meaning it takes longer to dry.