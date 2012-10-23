Columbus police search for shooter, victim unsatisfactory - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police search for shooter, victim unsatisfactory

COLUMBUS, GA -

The family of 21-year-old Javaughn Greene said they couldn't believe what was happening at their 27th Avenue home just after midnight Tuesday.

Vonqueshia Wilkerson, mother of Javaughn's 7 month-old-baby, said she saw her child's father laying helpless on the living room floor.

"He was on the couch bleeding and holding himself," stated Wilkerson.

After Javaughn Greene was shot, he ran home, about a block from the scene. His family saw him and frantically called 911.

Wilkerson's mother told her how to assist Javaughn until paramedics arrived.

"She told me to get a towel and put pressure on it while she called the ambulance," Wilkerson said.

The family thinks they know who did it; in fact, they said Javaughn told them who shot him before he was rushed to the ER.

"The dude stopped him and hit him and he just ended up getting shot and he saw them run toward North Lumpkin."

Police say they do have some idea who may have pulled the trigger, but no warrants have been issued yet.  They believe they may have one by tomorrow morning. Javaughn is unconscious, in intensive care listed in unsatisfactory condition and no witnesses around the 27th Avenue and Lee Street crime scene have come forward. 

