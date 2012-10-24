Award-winning coach speaks out on racial discrimination lawsuit

Coach Charles Flowers is known for his brilliance on the field, shaping and molding young athletes into the pros.

Now, he said he's in a battle to protect that reputation after getting fired as the head football coach of Troup County High School.

The board fired Flowers in February 2012, just two years after being on the job.

"It was alleged that I paid the rent for a mother to move her kids from Lanett High School to Troup County High School," said Flowers.

Flowers said the allegations against him from his Alma Mater and school where he made history, becoming the first black head coach, since desegregation.

"The odd thing about it is, I was never questioned, the landlord wrote a letter and said I didn't pay it and the mother was never questioned," Flowers said.



On Friday, Flowers and his attorney, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Troup County School officials. The document alleges the school board discriminated against Flowers because of his race.

It also states the district acted with malice and reckless indifference with regard to the plaintiff's federally protected rights. It goes on to say Flowers suffered a loss of income, benefits, emotional pain, mental anguish and damage to his reputation.

We reached out to the school district for a response: we received this statement: "We are aware that there was a complaint filed in federal court on Friday, October 19, 2012. School officials will review the complaint once it has been served and file appropriate responses in court to all allegations. It is the practice of the Troup County School System not to comment on pending litigation."

Flowers' attorney, Ruth Woodling, of WoodlingLaw, LLC in Atlanta told News Leader 9 the complaint will be served soon. The defendant will then have 21 days to respond.

