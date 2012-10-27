3 locals arrested in Louisiana drug bust

A Phenix City woman and two men from Columbus were arrested Friday in Louisiana on drug charges. According to WSFA, the trio was arrested on Interstate 10 by Louisiana State Troopers during a mid-morning traffic stop that yielded $140,000 worth of cocaine.

Troopers said they were prompted to make the traffic stop after observing a traffic violation committed by two vehicles traveling together in the eastbound lanes of I-10.

Troopers made contact with the vehicles, a 2003 Honda Accord driven by 42-year-old Belinda Ware of Phenix City and a 2004 Ford pickup driven by 41-year-old Anthony Kimbrough of Columbus. An additional passenger in the truck was identified as, 51–year-old Christopher Cherry of Columbus.

The suspects agreed to allow officers to search their vehicles where they found 7 kilos of cocaine. They are being held in Iberville Parish Jail without bond.



