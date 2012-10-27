18-year-old shot near McDonald''s on Macon Road - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Teenager shot near McDonald's on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus Police responded to a shooting on Macon Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.  It happened between the McDonalds and La Quinta Inn near the I-185 overpass. 

A teenager was rushed away in an ambulance after a being shot in the side.  The victim, Jamaris Snipes, was released from a hospital later that same night. 

"I don't even know what happened, I just know they had a couple words," said Snipes.

He said the incident began when one of his friends got into a fight with a group of people.  Snipes jumped into the mix and that's when one of the combatants pulled out a gun.

 "It was supposed to be a one-on-one fight and they tried to jump in, so I helped my homeboy."

Doctors told Snipes he is lucky to have escaped with such a minor injury. 

"It could have hit my back, my spine.  They said I would have been paralyzed."

Later, police arrested a 16-year-old who they say pulled the trigger.  Snipes says bringing a gun to a fist fight is a weak move.  

"He should have just fought me."

Snipes will trust his inuition before making decisions in the future.

I had a bad feeling about going in the first place though, but I went anyway.  Shouldn't have went," said Snipes.

The arrested juvenile is currently sitting in jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.  

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly