Teenager shot near McDonald's on Macon Road

Columbus police were called to their second shooting incident just after midnight Saturday. Shots were fired in the 2400 block of Macon Road near the Wynn Dixie, less than two miles from the first shooting

Columbus Police responded to a shooting on Macon Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday night. It happened between the McDonalds and La Quinta Inn near the I-185 overpass.

A teenager was rushed away in an ambulance after a being shot in the side. The victim, Jamaris Snipes, was released from a hospital later that same night.

"I don't even know what happened, I just know they had a couple words," said Snipes.

He said the incident began when one of his friends got into a fight with a group of people. Snipes jumped into the mix and that's when one of the combatants pulled out a gun.

"It was supposed to be a one-on-one fight and they tried to jump in, so I helped my homeboy."

Doctors told Snipes he is lucky to have escaped with such a minor injury.

"It could have hit my back, my spine. They said I would have been paralyzed."

Later, police arrested a 16-year-old who they say pulled the trigger. Snipes says bringing a gun to a fist fight is a weak move.

"He should have just fought me."

Snipes will trust his inuition before making decisions in the future.

I had a bad feeling about going in the first place though, but I went anyway. Shouldn't have went," said Snipes.

The arrested juvenile is currently sitting in jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.



