Columbus police called to second shooting incident

Columbus police were called to their second shooting incident just after midnight Saturday.

Shots were fired in the 2400 block of Macon Road at Xclusive Dining, a new restaurant located less than two miles from the first shooting that happened around 10:30 Saturday night between the McDonald's and LaQunita Inn.

Detectives are searching for the gunmen. We're told they're looking for two vehicles, a white Suburban between 2010 and 2012 models and a Crown Victoria believed to be a 1984 model.

An 18-year-old man was shot during the first shooting on Macon Road. No word on any victims in the second shooting.