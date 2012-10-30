Student struck by car in north Columbus while walking to school - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Student struck by car in north Columbus while walking to school

Britt Schaaf Britt Schaaf
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A student pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday morning while he was on his way to school in north Columbus.

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Schomburg Road near the Zaxby's restaurant.

Police say the victim, Britt Schaaf, walked in front of moving traffic and was struck by a car driven by a juvenile. The 16-year-old driver will not be charged.

Schaaf, a freshman and baseball player at Shaw High School, is in unsatisfactory condition in ICU at the Medical Center.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

