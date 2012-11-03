Columbus man shot in the chest, suspect arrested

A Columbus man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest. Police say his vehicle was also stolen during the shooting.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at 3110 Plateau Drive.

Police said Walter Exantus is in stable condition at the Medical Center.

Michael Thomas, 20, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

He will answer to the charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and armed robbery during a Recorder's Court hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday.

Police have not released what led them to the suspect. It is unclear whether Exantus' 2006 Chevrolet Malibu has been recovered.