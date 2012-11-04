Woman killed in traffic accident Sunday morning

A Montgomery woman was killed in Lee County during a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to Coroner Bill Harris.

Opelika police were called to the scene on I-85 around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Jennifer Jarrell dead from multiple blunt force injuries.

Authorities say Jarrell was traveling north on I-85 when she her van veered off the road and flipped.

The impact ejected Jarrell from the vehicle.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor. It's believed Jarrell was not wearing a seatbelt.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.