2 Atlanta officers killed in helicopter, one from Hardaway High

Two Atlanta police officers were killed late Saturday night following a helicopter crash.

The pilot, 48-year-old Richard Halford is from Columbus and attended Hardaway High School. Halford joined the force in 1986 and was a part of the department's air unit for more than 16 years.

The two were on a response call looking for a missing 9 year old boy. The helicopter came down and hit power lines along the way and exploded.

Halford is survived by his former wife, and a 21-year-old daughter.

The second officer was identified as 40-year-old Shawn Smiley of Lithonia, GA.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigation the cause of the accident.



