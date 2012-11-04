2 Atlanta officers killed in helicopter, one from Hardaway High - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2 Atlanta officers killed in helicopter, one from Hardaway High

The helicopter came down and hit power lines along the way and exploded. The helicopter came down and hit power lines along the way and exploded.
ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) -

Two Atlanta police officers were killed late Saturday night following a helicopter crash.

The pilot, 48-year-old Richard Halford is from Columbus and attended Hardaway High School. Halford joined the force in 1986 and was a part of the department's air unit for more than 16 years.

The two were on a response call looking for a missing 9 year old boy. The helicopter came down and hit power lines along the way and exploded.

Halford is survived by his former wife, and a 21-year-old daughter.

The second officer was identified as 40-year-old Shawn Smiley of Lithonia, GA. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigation the cause of the accident. 

