Columbus woman treated in Augusta, after weekend house fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman treated in Augusta, after weekend house fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

We are learning new details about a woman who was burned during a house fire this past weekend in Columbus.

The victim's daughter tells News Leader 9 her mother was burned on her face and hand when a grease fire ignited at her Meloy Drive home in Benning Hills Saturday night. 

She was taken to the Medical Center, but later transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

The kitchen was destroyed, according to the family. 

