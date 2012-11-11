Police continue search for armed robbery suspects

The hunt continues for a man and woman suspected of robbing a Columbus Dollar General.

Columbus police issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with the Dollar General armed robbery on Friday.

Police say they're looking for Yolanda Lee, 21, and Jermaine Foster, 19. They allegedly held up a store clerk at gunpoint and demanded money. It's still unclear how much money the pair got away with.

Police say the duo is considered armed and dangerous. They suggest you use extreme caution when approaching these people