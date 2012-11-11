SUV overturned in median on I-185 north

An SUV overturned on Interstate 185 Sunday evening near the Smith Road exit.

The utility truck collided with another vehicle accident sending the SUV into the median where it landed on its roof.

Traffic was able to pass slowly, but at least one person was sent to the hospital. A sedan also sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of this accident.



