Driver hits pedestrian, leaves the scene in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

Georgia State Patrol is searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left the scene of the accident.

A motorist told law enforcement he saw the man in the road on Washington Street around 10:30 Friday night and called for help.  

The victim, 51-year-old Wayne Willis, was airlifted to the Medical Center with numerous injuries including a head injury, a broken back and broken pelvis. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Officers say they're hoping a piece of the suspect's car found at the scene will lead them to the driver. The car in question is described as a silver Chevy Impala, possibly a 2007 to 2009 model. The left side of the car may have damage to the side mirror, windshield and the headlight assembly. It's believed the hood of the car may have damage as well. 

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Georgia State Patrol at (706) 846-5188.

