Toilet paper on Toomer's Oaks catches fire

Auburn police have confirmed an on-going investigation into a fire at the beloved Toomer's Oaks early Sunday morning.

The toilet paper caught on fire around 3:20 a.m. after AU fans rolled the trees following a blowout against Alabama A&M at Jordan Hare Stadium.

The fire comes just almost a year after an Alabama fan admitted to poisoning the trees following the 2010 Iron Bowl. The suspect, Harvey Updyke is still waiting to go to trial.

Auburn Chief Tommy Dawson told News Leader 9 it's unclear if the fire is accidental or if someone deliberately set the trees on fire.

Morning-after pictures vividly show the outside of the charred trees.

This is not the first time the famed oak trees at Auburn have gone up in smoke. A Georgia fan set fire to paper hanging from the trees following Auburn's 49-31 victory over UGA November 13, 2010.

Watch News Leader 9 at 6 for the very latest.