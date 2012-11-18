Former Columbus High standout, Kyle Carter, arrested again

University of Georgia baseball player and former Columbus High star Kyle Carter is in trouble with the law again.

Jail records show he was booked into the Athens Clarke County Jail shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday for under age possession of alcohol and public intoxication. This is Carter's second arrest.

He is being held on a $1000 bond for the misdemeanor charges.

In August, Carter was arrested for having a weapon in a school zone, a felony.



Christopher Lakos, a UGA athletics department spokesman, said Coach David Perno "is aware of the situation with Kyle, and he's looking in to the matter."

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Georgia Athletic Association guidelines involving alcohol violations would require Carter to be suspended for 10% of the regular season, which begins Feb. 13 at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

