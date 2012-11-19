Father leads police on high speed chase with 6-year-old daughter

The majority of police pursuits in the US end in an accidents, according to "Pursuit Safety" reports.

The high speed chase in Columbus started Sunday around 2 p.m. at Cusseta Road and South Oakview Drive during a routine checkpoint.

It ended in a quiet neighborhood two miles down the road near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Valencia Seeley, who lives near the scene on Talley Avenue, says she heard the loud sirens just as she came home from church. She overheard a conversation between a trooper and Givens.

"What were you running for?,' he in return said, 'a suspended driver's license' and he said, 'You did all this and put this child's life in danger for this?" recounted Seeley.

Neighbors and officers were all surprised to see the young child in the rear seat, unrestrained, according to reports. Sergeant L.B. Dawson told News Leader 9 they smelled burned marijuana inside Givens' 2005 Buick LaSabre, although no drugs were found in the vehicle.

Officers tried a "pit maneuver" to get Givens to stop the vehicle using a police unit. Givens was arrested without incident.

Givens was in Recorder's Court on Tuesday, where the judge gave him close to a $4,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.