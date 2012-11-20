CSU Israeli student Skypes father who lives in the crossfire

Columbus State University education student, Michael Trebuhov is half a world away from home in Tel Aviv, Israel.

He says he wishes he was back home despite his family having to duck and run for cover from the bombings between Israel and Hamas. But for now, he's relying on Skype for those priceless face-to-face encounters.

Michael called up his father Alexander Trebuhov and told him News Leader 9 was in the room and wanted to ask him a few questions.

"How is it going for you guys there, what are you doing to say safe and how are you staying out of harm's way?" I asked Trebuhov. "Sometimes when we hear the bombings we have to be hidden," replied Trebuhov.

Those safe places are designated spots inside their homes-some are even underground. And if they're outside- they drop to the ground. Michael Trebuhov, 24, came to CSU on a tennis scholarship and study to become a teacher like his father. Before coming to America, he served in the Israeli army, a mandate for all girls and boys. He remembered what it was like the last time Israel entered Gaza.

"We'd be going to the south of Gaza City to talk to the kindergarten classes on how to be safe," Michael said.



Michael says his entire family is in Israel, his mother, sister, niece and a host of cousins and they all support's their country's stance.

"They bombed us100 times, we had to do something."

Both Michael and his father say they want the hostility to come to an end soon, but are adamantly against Hamas taking Israel's land.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.