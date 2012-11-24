Man speaks out from hospital bed after being shot - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man speaks out from hospital bed after being shot

COLUMBUS, GA -

A Columbus man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound and police are searching for the shooter. According to police reports, 27-year-old Robert Walker Junior was shot in the hand while sitting inside his white Cadillac Escalade.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Clay Drive mobile home park on Plateau Drive. We spoke with the victim over the phone from his hospital room at the Medical Center. "I was backing up to leave the trailer park when somebody started shooting at my truck, " said Walker.

We asked Walker how many times the shooter shot into his vehicle, He replied, "I want to say 5 but there were only two or three bullet holes." Walker added, he doesn't know why the shot him.

He is listed in satisfactory condition. Investigators say they do have a suspect and a warrant will be issued soon.

It's the second shooting in the mobile home park in the past month.

