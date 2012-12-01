Two teens arrested, one wanted in Lee County home invasion

Multiple law enforcement groups are searching for a Smiths Station teen they say is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder.

Marcus Beard and Michael Green, both 18, were arrested and charged in Tuesday night's home invasion in Opelika.

The victim reported the suspects shot at him and hit him in the head with a gun and then made off with his wallet, several swords, a guitar and shotgun.



Beard and Green are currently behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $88,000 bond.



Authorities are still looking for 18-year-old Tyler Dowling of Smiths Station, AL. Dowling is wanted on one count of theft of property, burglary in the first-degree, a count of robbery in the first-degree, and one count of attempted murder.



Dowling is described as a white male, about 5'11", 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information on Dowling's whereabouts call Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

