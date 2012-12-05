Phenix City man behind bars after chase, dodges bullet - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City man behind bars after chase, dodges bullet

Darren Pickett (Source: Columbus Police Department) Darren Pickett (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Phenix City man is still behind bars following a bizarre incident where he managed to dodge a bullet by jumping through a glass window.

It happened around 6:40 Monday night, Darren Pickett, 21, told police he was leaving out of a store in the Benning Hills area when suddenly three men started chasing him and then began shooting at him.

Pickett says he managed to crash through a glass window at an abandoned house to escape the gunfire.

He suffered several cuts to his arm and forehead. He was treated at the Medical Center--shortly afterwards police arrested Pickett for violating probation.

We found a simple battery conviction on Pickett. In August, he was sentenced to 12 months probation on the family violence charge and told not go near the victim.

Police said Picket did not a description of the men nor could he tell them the exact location where the incident happened.

