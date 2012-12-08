Two shot, killed at Lee County house party

It was just before midnight on Friday when police said they received multiple calls about a disturbance on Lee County Road 188 in Loachapoka. When officers arrived, they discovered that three people had been shot on the front porch of a home during a party.

The homeowner, Saoona Frazier, received minor injuries – a bullet grazed her arm, but two other guests were not so lucky. 44-year-old Lamar Lockhart of Auburn and 24-year-old Lamar Shanks of Opelika both received fatal gunshot wounds.

Neighbors believe at least two of the victims were not the intended targets, and were shot accidentally. One woman said she couldn't believe it when she heard what happened.

"We'd usually see him at the store and he'd say ‘Hey niece' and he's not even really my uncle but he would just put a smile on my face when I saw him. It made me feel really sad because he was a very innocent person," said Tykea Card.

Officials said the argument began when a person made remarks towards others at the party. That's when another person then produced a handgun and started firing. A total of fifteen to twenty people were in the house at the time.

This afternoon, 18-year-old Justin Rashad Wright turned himself in to sheriff's deputies. He was announced as a person of interest related to this case, but he has not yet been officially charged with a crime.

A neighbor said the people at the party are not the types to encourage fighting or get into trouble.

"No, I don't think she expected that, I guess it just got a little bit out of hand and things happen. It was kind of tragic," said Tajuana McColley.

"It's really not normal, it's not people that live in the area, it's people who come in the area. It's always like that. Someone comes in a good neighborhood and tears the neighborhood up," said Card.

Residents consider this area to be a safe and friendly community. When another neighbor heard the gunshots, she said she naturally assumed they were fireworks. The owner of the house is a mother herself, and drives a school bus for a daycare.