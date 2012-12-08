Two shot, killed at Lee County house party - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Two shot, killed at Lee County house party

LOACHAPOKA, AL -

It was just before midnight on Friday when police said they received multiple calls about a disturbance on Lee County Road 188 in Loachapoka.  When officers arrived, they discovered that three people had been shot on the front porch of a home during a party. 

 The homeowner, Saoona Frazier, received minor injuries – a bullet grazed her arm, but two other guests were not so lucky.  44-year-old Lamar Lockhart of Auburn and 24-year-old Lamar Shanks of Opelika both received fatal gunshot wounds. 

Neighbors believe at least two of the victims were not the intended targets, and were shot accidentally.  One woman said she couldn't believe it when she heard what happened.

"We'd usually see him at the store and he'd say ‘Hey niece' and he's not even really my uncle but he would just put a smile on my face when I saw him.  It made me feel really sad because he was a very innocent person," said Tykea Card.

Officials said the argument began when a person made remarks towards others at the party.  That's when another person then produced a handgun and started firing.  A total of fifteen to twenty people were in the house at the time. 

This afternoon, 18-year-old Justin Rashad Wright turned himself in to sheriff's deputies.  He was announced as a person of interest related to this case, but he has not yet been officially charged with a crime. 

A neighbor said the people at the party are not the types to encourage fighting or get into trouble.

"No, I don't think she expected that, I guess it just got a little bit out of hand and things happen. It was kind of tragic," said Tajuana McColley.

"It's really not normal, it's not people that live in the area, it's people who come in the area.  It's always like that.  Someone comes in a good neighborhood and tears the neighborhood up," said Card.

Residents consider this area to be a safe and friendly community.  When another neighbor heard the gunshots, she said she naturally assumed they were fireworks.  The owner of the house is a mother herself, and drives a school bus for a daycare. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly